Best indoor golf kits for perfect practice

Great for practice

This gear comes from a brand that has provided superior quality golf products to their customers all over. From wedges to irons graphite golf sets to gloves and other accessories, the miniature version has it all. This set includes four putters, one putting hole, two golf balls all in a handy carry case. It’s an ideal set for practising outdoors. This is a great value for money product for all golfing lovers at an exciting price.

Compact travel case

With this pack you can create an instant indoors putting green, whether you are on a business trip or killing time at home. All the articles are contained in one compact travelling case, for an easy carry and storage. It is a perfect gift for those who love golf but office work keeps them busy. The golfing set is made of aluminium alloy. It consists of one putter piece, two golf balls and one three-piece foldable golf stick. This is a product that will suit those who seek a long-lasting mini golf set.

Has a smooth polish

The indoor mini golf putting green mat is made from top quality pinewood willows. Pine wood provides ultimate durability making it withstand up to 120 kgs of shear load. It is coated with glazed polyurethane polish coupled with top notch, high quality artificial grass. The kit contains one putting green mat with base plank, a putter and three golf balls. You can improve your putting skills, compete with friends and play with your family with this set. It is a great choice for buyers who want the feel of grass and want a set made of wood for its smooth finish.

Auto ball function [Best Buy]

This is an indoor set for all those golf lovers who want to hone their putting skills before hitting the greens. It features a portable mat with auto ball function, to make your training smooth and easy. The set includes a kit, mat and three balls but putter is not included. The mat rolls up very easily for easy storage and stow away. The mat is made of premium quality and comes with imported grass. For those who are looking for an indoor golf kit with the best of quality, this one here is a perfect fit.