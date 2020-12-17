Best hydrating sheet masks for your face

Straight from the volcanic spring waters

Enriched with brightening essence to improve skin transparency and radiance, this mask is made with volcanic spring water. Its advanced cellulose tissue mask designed in Japan helps retain your skin's natural moisture and hydration. The serum deeply penetrates into skin layers to make it naturally bright and smooth. To use- remove the blue protective film on top, apply the mask and leave it for a minimum for 15minutes. After removing the mask, massage your face for a few minutes to absorb the remaining serum. A great buy if you want to achieve hydrated smooth skin.

Suitable for all skin types

This mask is made from the goodness of pure aloe vera gel, cucumber extract and hyaluronic acid. While the hyaluronic acid deeply hydrates your skin and locks in the moisture, the aloe vera and cucumber extracts gently revive dull skin and soothe skin irritation. Developed by dermatologists, this mask helps in removing toxins, dirt, oil and deeply hydrates without making skin sticky, and also calms skin irritation. The sheet mask is paraben and sulphate free and is suitable for all skin types.

Say goodbye to wrinkles

This wrinkle correcting face mask with green retinol, hyaluronic acid, and avocado extract boosts your skin, makes it firm and hydrated. To use - wash your face with lukewarm water and a gentle cleanser, pat dry and place the mask on for up to 10 minutes. Peel off the mask and massage your skin for a few minutes so that all the extracts are well absorbed. When used at least once or twice a week you will notice that your skin is soft, supple and glowing. With a high dose of glycerin to revitalize your skin, this mask works for all skin types.

Hydrate, Replenish and glow

This mask enjoys its popularity for being one of the most hydrating masks out there. The hydra bomb sheet mask is enriched with antioxidant pomegranate extracts to repair your skin from deep within. Mere 15minutes of application on cleansed skin, your skin will feel intensely hydrated and moisturized. After 15minutes, massage your skin so that every drop of excess serum is absorbed. We recommend you apply the mask either before bed or any big event. Perfect for dehydrated and dry skin this mask is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.