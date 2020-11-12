Best Hot Water Kettles That Make Everyday Life Easy

Clutter-free and easy to use

Eliminating the clutter of wires, this kettle enables users to move around freely with its cordless feature. With its white and mint green body, the kettle is delightfully coloured and can be a fresh addition to your kitchen. All you need to do is plug in the 360-degree rotating base and you can have boiled water in a matter of minutes. Place the one-litre kettle on the pad and switch on to activate. The kettle stops automatically once the water boils - it's that easy! If convenience is what you're looking for, then this hot water kettle is a great choice.

Quick boiling and hygienic

Easy to maintain, this kettle has a wide opening mouth that can be cleaned easily. It gives you the assistance you need when you're multitasking or are busy with office work. It not only boils water but is also suitable for heating tea or soups - giving you a variety of uses for this product. Moreover, this stainless steel kettle with a capacity of 1 litre is also portable and fits right into your kitchen. Switch it on, wait for the light to flash when the water starts boiling, grab it by the sturdy handle and you're a step closer to making your favourite beverage. This is the kettle to go for if you're looking for something that can help you multitask seamlessly.

Durable and efficient

With its 360-degree cordless convenience, the kettle is extremely versatile to use. This product has everything you need - an attractive shape, a stainless steel finish, a comfortable grip, dry boil protection, portability and most importantly - fast performance. You can now get water up to a rolling boil in just 3 to 4 minutes. Most importantly, this electric kettle is extremely durable and comes with a 2-year warranty to give you that ultimate peace of mind. If you’re looking for a no-frills yet efficient kettle that gets the job done, grab this one now.

Ensures safety first

With its extremely sturdy handle and scratch-resistant stainless steel body, this electric kettle makes for a great option for everyday use. We loved that it was built to prevent rust and corrosion and can give you boiling water in just a few minutes. It also has an in-built sieve which filters the water as you pour it out. The wide opening lets you clean the insides, its boil dry function shuts the device automatically when there is no liquid in the pot. Straightforward and simple to use, get this one if you want a daily use workhorse.