All-weather stick

BAS Vampire Brig Fiberglass Hockey Stick comes with a Leather Grip and is a Junior Size for young aspiring hockey enthusiasts. It is made up of Fibre Glass and weighs 450-475 grams depending on its availability. This hockey stick is available for Right-handed players and is 33 inches long which gives you an edge while you practice outdoors. It is available in assorted colors and can be used in all weather conditions.

Premium wood

Liffo LX-1001 Solid Wooden Hockey Stick is an attractive and durable hockey stick suitable for Men, Women and kids who have just started to play hockey. It is made up of premium solid wood and has a high-quality grip for better control. It comes at a size of L-36 and the best quality customer service by the company makes your experience worthwhile.

Perfect finish

SUNLEY Edge Hockey Stick is made up of premium quality wood with a perfect finish for giving you the optimal performance. This is an amazing stick for beginners as it is durable and looks great. The high grip gives a perfect control you require. Available at L-36 size and the multicolor option is available.

Fiberglass stick

Arnav Hockey Stick with Fiberglass Tube is the most advanced wooden hockey stick out there. Its laminated J-shaped head assists players in developing their full range of skills. The wooden core provides optimum 'feel' to the player while receiving, dribbling and passing the ball. fiberglass provides adequate flexibility. It is the ideal pick for a player who prefers the 'feel' of a wooden stick and is looking for that extra power and flexibility. It is available in full size.