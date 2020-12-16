Best herbal teas you should try.

Say goodby to cramps and tummy aches.

Peppermint tea is one of the most commonly used herbal teas in the world. While many of us love it for its digestive properties, it also has antioxidant, antibacterial and antiviral properties that make it essential for us today. This peppermint herbal tea is made with real mint leaves, making it possible for everyone to enjoy its refreshing aroma and cool sensation with every sip. We loved a cup of this tea late in the evenings, post-dinner to help with digestion. If you’re looking for a great way to relax and reduce stress, add this one to your cart now.

Sip away your troubles.

The perfect blend of several herbs and spices, this Ayurvedic CTC herbal tea offers a natural alternative to many of us who would like to stay close to mother nature. With a mix of Brahmi, holy basil leaves, mulethi and Ashwagandha root blended with fresh ginger, cardamom and cinnamon, it provides much-needed relief in minutes. For anyone looking for a healing ayurvedic tea with unmatched flavour and aroma, this one is a great pick.

Unwind in peace and sleep better.

If the stresses of your day seem too much, sometimes winding down with a hot cup of tea is just the thing you need. Known for its calming effects, we love this tea for its gentle calming and soothing effects. The mix of Organic Chamomile Flowers with Loose Tea. Is caffeine-free and easy to prepare - all you need is some hot water and a tsp of this herbal tea. Check this out if, like us, you love the idea of a natural remedy and want one that doesn’t disappoint.

Get health benefits with every cup.

Green tea has always been known to be rich in antioxidants and nutrients. This one by Organic India gives you the added benefit of Tulsi, which stimulates and revitalises you and even helps with respiratory functions. Easy to prepare, its best had without milk and only the addition of boiling water. A quick infusion of 3-5 minutes and you’re ready to tackle everything from weight loss to headaches with a flavorful cup of tea. For anyone who doesn’t like the taste of simple green tea, the addition of tulsi makes it easy to drink as needed.