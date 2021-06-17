Cool sensation

Peppermint tea is one of the most commonly used herbal teas in the world. This peppermint herbal tea is made with real mint leaves, making it possible for everyone to enjoy its refreshing aroma and cool sensation with every sip. We loved a cup of this tea late in the evenings, post-dinner, to help with digestion. If you’re looking for a great way to relax and reduce stress, add this one to your cart now.

Indian chai

The perfect blend of several herbs and spices, this Ayurvedic CTC herbal tea offers a natural alternative to many of us who would like to stay close to mother nature. With a mix of Brahmi, holy basil leaves, mulethi and Ashwagandha root blended with fresh ginger, cardamom and cinnamon, this makes a refreshing cup of tea. This one is an excellent pick for anyone looking for a healing ayurvedic tea with top flavor and aroma.

De-stresser

If the stresses of your day seem too much, sometimes winding down with a hot cup of tea is just the thing you need. Known for its calming effects, we love this tea for its gentle, calming, and soothing effects. The mix of Organic Chamomile Flowers with Loose Tea is caffeine-free and easy to prepare - all you need is some hot water and a tsp of this herbal tea. You can also add a spoon of honey to the tea to make it that much tastier.

Rich in Antioxidants

Green tea has always been known to be rich in antioxidants and nutrients. This one by Organic India gives you the added benefit of Tulsi, which stimulates and revitalizes you and even helps with respiratory functions. Easy to prepare, it’s best without milk and only the addition of boiling water. A quick infusion of 3-5 minutes, and you’re ready to tackle everything from weight loss to headaches with a flavorful cup of tea. For anyone who doesn’t like the taste of simple green tea, the addition of tulsi makes it easy to drink as needed.