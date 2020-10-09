Best helmets for protection

Anti-scratch visor

This helmet has an anti-scratch coated visor along with a strong buckle meeting European standards to make it super safe for the rider. It has a high impact ABS material shell in addition to extra comfort padding. The helmet also has an odourless mouth guard. It comes in five different sizes – XS, small, medium, large and XL – for different head circumference. The helmet is excellent for city commute and the visor opening with switch mechanism is a wonderful feature in it. If you want a helmet with the strongest of material, this is an excellent choice for you.

Clip lock mechanism

The helmets come with a 3-layer corrugation which gives it strength to withstand shocks and extreme conditions. The chin strap is made of skin-friendly material to give you a comfortable wearing experience. It also has a clip lock mechanism which makes wearing and removing the helmet very easy. The material is hard ABS plastic. This is a very durable choice of helmet and perfect for those seeking an option at an affordable price.

Good ventilation

This helmet has a unique design built to withstand hard impacts, giving you complete peace of mind while wearing it. Its padding gives you ultimate comfort while riding. Weighing 1.5 kgs, this helmet is lightweight, making it an ideal choice for long distance riding. It has the much-coveted ISI approval, making it a high quality product. Providing ultimate convenience, this helmet includes a button to flip the bottom. This helps protect your head while allowing ventilation. The helmet is ideal for bikers who want to get a lightweight alternative.

Smooth finishing

The outer shell of this helmet is injected from special high impact grade of engineering thermoplastic. The unpainted special textured outer shell finish makes it scratch resistant. The polycarbonate visor is silicon hard coated for the hard grind. Additionally, it comes with regulated density EPS concussion padding lined with specially treated anti-allergic velveteen. The helmet also has quick release chinstrap mechanism for ease of operation and safety. Its dynamic ventilation system is meant for increased air flow providing more comfort to the rider. With all these great features, this is the helmet for all times.