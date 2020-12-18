Best heart rate monitors for professional use

For home and clinic use

The heart rate monitor from the house of Dr. Odin is a professional device which is ideal for a gynecologist and can also be used by expectant mothers at home, if they’re aware of the process. It can be used upto 16 weeks of pregnancy and provides the user with a clear and distinct sound of the baby’s heartbeat. In order to get the device to provide an accurate fetal heartbeat, use it after applying gel, oil or water on your skin

Durable Plastic

The Beurer P030 pulse oximeter cum blood oxygen saturation and heart rate monitor comes with a 5-year warranty and is made of plastic. It comes in the colour grey and weighs a mere 57.1 gms. It provides reliable measurements through the fingertip by arterial oxygen saturation (sp02) and heart rate (pulse). This device can be used regularly to monitor the blood and oxygen saturation level, something which is very crucial especially if you are a patient of some chronic heart ailment or irregular heartbeat. This oxymeter is extremely easy to use and has a large display, along with 4 graphic display formats, an auto switch off as well as a low battery indicator.

Fingertip pulse oximeter

Eagle brand’s digital fingertip pulse oximeter comes with audio-visual alarm readings and helps to measure the following - SpO2 levels, plethysmograph, perfusion index, heart rate as well as oxygen saturation levels. It has a four coloured OLED display and the product itself comes in the colour dust black. This oximeter comes loaded with a set of 2 AAA batteries, to allow you to use the device as soon as you get it. It comes along with a 12 months warranty as well as reliable technical phone support.

PI Index

The Meditive Store fingertip pulse oximeter has a dual colour OLED display and comes with an alarm feature and perfusion index. It gives accurate readings of blood oxygen saturation levels, pulse rate and respiratory rate. This device has the ability to display 100% accurate SpO2 value readings. This devices comes along with 2 AAA batteries. It also has a lanyard to allow you to wear it around your neck, in case you’d like to carry it around with you. It has auto power on-off and is water resistant. It comes with a one year warranty.