Best HD monitors for home and office.

LG 19 inch HD Ready Monitor

If you expect a certain level of sophistication from your computer monitor, this one's for you. With an 18.5" screen, this monitor offers the unique combination of an HDMI and VGA connector including the HDMI connecting cable. Perfect for home, office, CCTV Surveillance and more it has a VESA standard mounting feature, a color weakness mode, color revision algorithms is flicker safe and filled with display pre-set options. The My Display Presets offers customized picture mode for specific software which is automatically applied to a picture mode once you set it up. It does a great job of protecting your eyes with the Reader Mode, and you won’t feel much fatigue and strain on your eyes even after long hours. The Multitasking Screen Split divides the display into multiple sections for different tasks by resizing the windows on the screen and allowing you to get more done faster. We’d say this is a must-buy!

Enter 15.4 inch, Full HD Monitor

We would say that this monitor’s clear screen comes in handy for streaming movies and shows. So if you thought watching movies in HD quality was good, you have to try this monitor, and it is because of its deep blacks and vivid colors. The quality stands up with clear, bright picture quality and a monitor sturdy enough to do many things with great efficiency. Unlike many other monitors on the market, this LED-backlit monitor re-creates a true HD experience and offers VGA support as well. Low power consumption means you can play online games for hours and hours without worrying about running up high bills. Go for it without any hesitation!

BenQ Zowie XL2546 24.5 Inch 240Hz FHD (1080p) Gaming Monitor

Are you in the market for a new monitor? It’s a safe bet if a good resolution is high on your list of features to review because this is where the BenQ Zowie XL2546 24.5 Inch 240Hz FHD really shines. While the exclusive dynamic accuracy technology provides remarkable clarity during fast-motion gameplay, the lightning-fast 240 Hz refresh rate offers high performance for a smooth gaming experience. A true 1ms Response Time (GTG) eliminates ghosting and lag, while exclusive color vibrance and black eQualizer technology enhance visual clarity and customized color settings, giving you an advantage on the battlefield. The unique removable shield helps focus on the game by blocking outside distractions. Multiple connectivity options and full tilt availability make this the perfect monitor for anyone. We love it, and would recommend it to anyone!

Acer 144hz Variant: Nitro 23.8 inch Full HD 1920 x 1080 1MS VRB 144 Hz IPS Gaming Monitor

In competitive gaming, every frame matters. Acer's VG240Y 1 MS 144Hz Gaming Monitor offers a Full HD resolution monitor to help you play at your best level. Through AMD Radeon technology, the game’s frame rate is determined by your graphics card, not the fixed refresh rate of the monitor, giving you a serious competitive edge.

Users enjoy a comfortable viewing experience thanks to flickering fewer features, low dimming, and a ComfyView display. The VG240YP 23.8-inch monitor with 1920 x 1080 Full HD resolution has a 16:9 aspect ratio giving you stunning, high-quality images with excellent detail. The zero-frame design gives this screen a sleek finish providing form and function, that we guarantee you’ll love.

