Best hard-side spinner bags

Spacious, durable luggage

Featuring 105 litres of space and a hard shell, this spinner bag is ideal for a long trip abroad or a vacation with the family. Manufactured with extra-thick plastic, this strong luggage makes sure you won't have to worry about its durability. The fully lined interior gives the suitcase a clean look, and the zippered pocket is great for keeping your smaller stuff organised. A feature that we love is that this bag offers expandable storage. All you have to do is open a zipper to get 15% more storage space. If you're looking for a high-quality spinner bag that offers you space when you need it most, you must buy this one.

Sport your style

Weighing just 4.8Kg, this lightweight bag lets you make the most of your baggage allowance whenever you travel. You won't have any trouble identifying your suitcase while travelling thanks to its stylish design features and striking colour. This spinner bag also comes with a fixed combination lock so you can have peace of mind knowing that your things are secure. Apart from a well-angled body that allows you to store it in any direction, the side lugs help protect the bag and stabilise it when stored. For a light spinner bag that can keep up with your style, your search ends here.

Value for money

This suitcase comes with four spinner wheels that give it better stability while allowing you to make your way through airports or stations without stress comfortably. The two compartments, lined with premium looking fabric, will enable you to pack away an impressive amount of items. This spinner bag features a zippered flap and retaining straps that lets you evenly separate your things. The strong polycarbonate shell makes sure that your bag keeps scratches away and survives anything your travel has in store. Perfect for business travel or an extended holiday, we highly recommend purchasing this affordable spinner bag.

Ideal travel companion

This bag features three handles; one on the top, one on the side and one retractable handle. You can move about in comfort thanks to this bag's smart design that includes a handle with adjustable height settings. Seasoned travellers are sure to appreciate the security that this bag offers. Apart from premium and strong zippers, the included TSA-approved number lock ensures that your bag's contents are well protected. The four sets of dual spinner wheels work amazingly over all surfaces and allow you to glide the bag in any direction silently.

For a fantastic, large spinner bag with impressive safety features, pick this one.