Best handmade soaps for great skin

Organic Khadi soap

This soap helps scrub the dead skin away as it comes with its own soft and organic vegetable loofah. Breathe back life into your skin with this soap that is infused with a generous amount of skin loving oils, rose and watermelon. The soap contains antioxidants that fight skin ageing, wrinkles, dryness while brightening it. It nourishes the skin deeply while maintaining the pH balance. It dissolves impurities and boosts skin health. Opt for this soap because it provides complete protection to your skin and comes with anti-ageing properties to rejuvenate your skin.

The goodness of glycerin

The beauty of a cold-processed soap is that it has no additives that are bad for the earth and it is gentle on your skin. Made with nourishing oils, herbs and essential oils it is hand cut and cured for two months to give you best results. It retains the goodness of glycerin. These soaps provide a rich creamy lather for deep moisturisation.

This soap retains all the goodness of glycerin and hence ideal for sensitive skin. Glycerin helps retain the skin’s natural moisture which is lost during bathing.

A complete natural package

These pretty soaps are perfect for oily and combination skin types. The soap gives you a soft skin and leaves you feeling luxurious. The product is free from synthetic colours and chemicals and is 100% organic. It has a deep cleansing affect on your skin, making it clearer. Can be used by both men and women, it is value for the money spent. This beautiful handcrafted soap fragranced with soulflower, lemon and ginger smells great and are perfect for those seeking a refreshed wash a long day ahead.

With activated charcoal

A charcoal soap is an innovative product that harnesses the powerful cleansing properties of activated charcoal. Well, charcoal and soap may seem like oddities but activated charcoal is a tried and tested cleansing ingredient, known for its unique ability to draw out toxins from the body and cleanse pores, leaving your skin breathing and feeling alive. If you are looking to exfoliate your skin, peel away the dead cells and replenish your skin, this soap will do it all and more for you. It is great for an overall skin detox. It also helps you control oil on the skin.