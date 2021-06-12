The great exfoliator

Coffee is a rich source of nutrients and antioxidants known to exfoliate, treat acne, increase blood flow, and balance pH levels. This handmade soap made using this ingredient exfoliates the dead skin cells and detoxifies your skin thereby making it soft and supple. The best part - it smells just like a fresh pot of brewed coffee and stimulates your senses as much as your skin. We recommend this to anyone who spends hours on outdoor tasks and needs a quick refresher with instant results.

Made with natural ingredients

Handmade soaps are a great choice for people who believe in using products made with natural ingredients. This option uses Aloe Vera, Neem, Lemon, Tulsi and an array of natural ingredients known in Ayurveda for its deep cleansing and natural antibacterial properties. It easily foams up to gently cleanse your face but is powerful enough to work its magic on your hands and body. We recommend this to anyone who is looking for a soap that serves multiple purposes like moisturizing, oil control, body odour with superior natural ingredients that are good for your skin.

Long-lasting freshness

Excellent for drawing out impurities Charcoal is known to control facial oil, remove dead cells, improve skin texture that builds up in pores and hydrates your skin. The activated charcoal used in this product delivers on all counts making it a multi-purpose cleanser for your face, hands and body. This one works up a rich lather and deeply cleanses your skin leaving it refreshed and moisturized instead of dry and stretched. If you spend a lot of time travelling through dust and pollution, then this one's for you.

For a weekly deep cleanse

This soap has the typical soothing aroma of handmade soaps that use far fewer chemicals than commercial ones. It uses the goodness of pure essential oils and is paraben and sulphate free. Use it twice a week to reduce tan, hydrate and moisturize your skin to make it baby soft. Built to handle all skin types, this one is great for men and women and affordably priced. We recommend this to anyone who is just beginning to make that switch from store-bought to handmade options.