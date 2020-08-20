Best handheld massagers for relief

Choose your speed

This device has an easy speed regulation knob and it helps to control and set desired intensity from low to advanced uninterrupted massage. This is suitable for use on waist, neck, shoulder, arm, hips, thighs, buttocks, calf and feet. The protective mesh cover is soft and skin friendly and this prevents hair entanglement. The handle is non-slip thus allowing a steady grip which is perfect for easy movement to those hard-to-reach areas. This is the right massager for those who want a safe massager with the best of grip handles.

For deep tissue massage

This percussion massager is handheld and applies pulses of pressure deep into the tissue. This form of deep-tissue massage works nicely on knots and helps relieve tension out of the muscles while improving blood flow. When used properly, this can shorten your recovery time while relieving some of the pain, tension and soreness that comes naturally from intense martial arts workouts. What really works for you is that it has a rechargeable battery that works up to 12 hours. If you are looking for a massager with great battery life, look no further.

A step to wellness

This one is built with a strong rubber grip and is ergonomically designed making easy to use. The device is your personal masseuse and you can be relieved from muscle tension and pain in no time. This massager has a powerful motor that runs up to 3, 350 pulses per minute customizable speed settings. A user can manage the intensity and power of the massager through the multiple speed feature. There are four sets of removable free heads that are available with this device for a variety of massaging options. It has a long chord which provides for easy manoeuvrability. This is the one-stop solution for those who want not just any massager but an all-rounder.

Away from aches

This body massager is lightweight, versatile and can be a great addition to every household. It has the simplest of control panels which can be used to adjust the speed. This massager allows you to mix and match your massage techniques to feel relaxed, recharged and fully refreshed. It comes with three changeable massager heads. It is a product which is very easy to use and extremely safe. If you are looking for a massager that is real value for money, this product is a great option.