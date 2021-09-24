Multiple uses

The iBELL HM580SET 300W Hand Mixer is a hand beater/mixer/blender manufactured by IBELL. It serves multiple uses namely beating, mixing, blending, whisking and mashing. 2 detachable beaters and whisker/dough hooks that will take care of your meal preparation. 2 sets of 4 piece accessories are what comprise this product. This hand mixer has a 300 Watt power that provides incredible processing but is also quite energy efficient. It has a body made of plastic and comes in black colour. It has a 5 speed control function. This lets you choose the speed of the mixer based on what you want to use it for. It has a 6 month standard warranty and also 6 months additional warranty on free registration

Durable material

The Shoppofobix Hand Mixer i set includes 2 sets of attachments namely two beaters and two dough hooks made of rust-proof stainless steel. They help you make cake and cookie batters, bread dough, spreads and dips, homemade whipped cream, whipped egg whites among a lot of other things. With the auto-eject button clean-up of this device is extremely easy. The dimensions of this mixer are 7 x 15 x 15 cm and it weighs as light as 1.1 kilogram. The 450 watt motor can operate at 5 speeds making it ideal for your different cooking and baking needs. There is also a turbo mixing mode to blend and mix thick ingredients.

Ergonomic design

The Skytone 800-Watt Hand Mixer has an electric usage of 800 watts. The set comes with 2 stainless steel beaters and 2 dough hooks. They perform all the necessary functions such as beating,mixing, whisking ,blending and mashing with the above mentioned high quality stainless-steel attachments. It has an amazing ergonomic design with a fantastic grip and easy-to-reach buttons. It functions of 5 different speeds that you can choose based on your requirement and a turbo mode for mixing thicker ingredients. This product has a fast heat dissipation design which will keep it functioning for a long time without conking off.

Speed options

The Borosil Smartmix Hand Mixer is an amazing hand mixer which is powered by 300 watts of power, this mixer beats your ingredients into the perfect consistency you desire. There are 5 speed options available along with a turbo boost mode for blending thicker ingredients. This set comes packed with 4 stainless steel attachments: 2 beaters and 2 dough attachments. It comes in 2 colours: Black and silver. It is made of plastic. There is an eject button which makes it easy to unpack and store them in the container that comes with this pack