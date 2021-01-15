Best hair straighteners to aid in styling

Automatic temperature adaptation

A smart straightener that had been equipped with automatic temperature adaptation technology that with help of the precise sensors adjusts to the temperature needed according to the hair texture from roots to the tips while protecting every strand without compromising on the styling. Apart from this it also works as a curler owing to the curved edge design which gives smooth waves and curls as you like. If you are someone who’s looking for a straightener as well as a curler, Braun Satin Hair 7 SensoCare Hair Straightener is the one for you.

Locking system

This straightener comes with control buttons on its handle to facilitate you in powering on/off the straightener along with reducing or increasing the temperature. It has a smart LED display of temperature on its handle to help you easily set the heat you wish for. If you are the one who likes things at the grasp of your fingertips, this Havells HS4152 Titanium Plates Professional Hair Straightener is made for you. It has wide floating titanium coated plates to adjust individual hair strands for even and faster styling. It comes with the plate locking system to ensure safety.

Salon finish

This straighter has silkpro care ceramic plates to provide you optimal shine and ultrasmooth silk glide through your hair minimizing friction and resulting in less heat exposure. The plates straighten your hair in one go and allows you to adjust the temperature giving you more control over your styling and salon finish. Philips HP8302 Essential Selfie Straightener heats up quickly as is ready to be used in 60 seconds. It also eliminates your static and frizzy hair by ionic conditioning. So if you are looking out for a straightener with all goodness in one, this is a must buy for you.

Value for money

This straightener glides smoothly on your hair with its diamond ceramic plates, that protects softness and shine of your hair with every stroke. It reduces the possible damage caused by heat. It comes with six adjustable temperatures which ranges from lowest of 140C to highest of 235C. If you love to have varied temperatures to level up your hair styling, Babyliss ST327E PRO200 WET & DRY SLIM Hair Straighteners is the one for you. It has a good grip with a modern design to keep up with latest trends.The cable is rotatable facilitating easy movement while straightening your hair.