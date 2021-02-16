Best grooming kits for pets

Cordless trimmer

The Surker Pet Cordless and Rechargeable Trimmer are equipped with lithium rechargeable batteries, wherein a 2.5 hour of charge can help to provide you with services up to 120 minutes. It has a user-friendly design with an LED screen that displays power use, speed as well as indicated when it is time to clean the blade. The kit includes the following items as well – clipper, nail clippers, nail file, styling comb, cleaning brush, four guide comb as well as a charger.

Scissors set

The Shirlip Pet Grooming Shears Set includes the following different scissors – a straight scissor, a thinning scissor, an up-curved scissor, a down-curved scissors, a comb a zippered storage case, and a cleaning cloth. It also contains an extra set of pet nail clippers and nail files, which allows you to trim any part of your pet’s body. It is extremely sharp thanks to its high-end $CR stainless steel build and durability. It has a round tip as well as a muffler pad and its ergonomic design provides maximum comfort during use as well!

Premium grooming

The PetVogue Stainless Steel Pet Grooming Scissor Kit is a 3-piece set that includes 5.5” thinning sheers, 5.7” finishing/straight scissors, a stainless steel grooming comb, a scissor case, and a cleaning cloth. The scissors are made of stainless steel and are long-lasting, won't get rust, and is durable too. It has adjustable plate screws and silicone protection which help to prevent accidental clamping of your fingers when it is in use. You can use this set for cutting as well as thinning shears, making it a complete package!

Titanium blades

The Petology Professional Automatic Rechargeable Pet Hair Trimmer is suitable for dogs and comes with an extra set of batteries too! It is made of high-quality titanium blades and is a ceramic comb, making it both sharp and durable. It is both rechargeable and cordless, so a 5-hour charge is enough for 60-70 minutes of usage. It is also extremely user-friendly and produces low noise and vibration during use. It has a 5-degree fine-tuning function which ranges from 0.8 mm to 2 mm to ensure a professional cut.