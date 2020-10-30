Best gold necklaces for your loved ones

High grade jewellery

A perfect blend of beauty with quality, this necklace is made from 22 carat gold. This yellow gold piece of jewellery is a product of meticulous craftsmanship of artisans from Bengal. The magnificent piece is hand-made and has a lightweight quality to it, which makes wearing it hassle-free. Product quality comes first for us and hence the high grade jewellery piece is certified by BIS hallmark, ensuring the purity of the gold used in crafting it. A top notch product assured with a super high quality. This is a beautiful piece to have.

Ruby studded option

The yellow gold necklace adorned with a real ruby is an ideal match for the Indian wedding and traditional festive attires. This choker is a kind of piece which can take your simple look to a gorgeous statement look. The star attraction of this necklace is a pear-shaped ruby in the middle. The alluring piece boasts of the gold beads design, which runs all through the string and around the ruby. The product also has a 90% buyback. This made to order jewellery lets you accessorise with confidence and express your personal style. In case you want to go for the best of design, this is your necklace.

Adorned with pearls

This necklace is made of 22 carat yellow gold and hallmarked to ensure that the buyer gets the purity as marked on the ornament. Measuring 10 inches in length and 25 mm in width, this pearl studded gold necklace is brilliantly designed. The artful arrangement of the pearl and their unadorned simplicity further enhances the beauty of this necklace. It is stunningly crafted to suit the taste of all jewellery lovers. Paired it up with diamonds and gemstones for a striking appeal. It is delicately secured with a thread, and rests lightly on your neck. You have a wedding coming up, this statement piece can be your go-to jewellery.

Showcases exquisite craftsmanship

A choker gets instant attention and is quite a hit in the fashion circles. It is a terrific choice to enhance your wedding wear and is quite popular with celebrities. Chokers work beautifully with varied necklines and can easily be dressed up or down, according to your mood or occasion. This handcrafted beauty showcases exquisite craftsmanship and a high style quotient. It is artfully layered and features a bright gold flower design right at its heart and drop pearls. The intricate work is magnificent and further adds to its beauty. Amp up any outfit with this gold choker and let the compliments come by. Buyers looking for a handcrafted gold necklace should get this one without much ado.