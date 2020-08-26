Best gas stoves for easy cooking

Ergonomic design

This gas stove has three burners and hence, it is mighty effective. It looks elegant and will add charm to your kitchen. And having multiple burners means you have to spend less time in the kitchen. The burner stands are designed to be spill-proof, so you don’t have to worry about your vessels toppling over. The knobs are ergonomically designed for ease-of-use. If you are looking for a gas stove with multiple burners that will help you whip up dishes in a jiffy then this product is perfectly suited for your kitchen.

Get a spotless kitchen

The 360-degree revolving nozzle means that it is ideal for all types of kitchens. The gas stove has a stunning design and is layered with toughened glass which gives your kitchen a touch of elegance as well as a premium feel. It is available in a glossy black finish with futuristic looking knobs. Made from stainless steel the gas stove is sturdy enough to withstand daily wear and tear. It features spill-proof pan support and a removable stainless steel drip tray, so it is very easy to clean. You can cook your curries and sabzi preparations without worrying about greasy stains on the stove. This is the perfect gas stove for those who want a product that ticks all the right boxes.

Burners made of brass

The gas stove has two burners — one medium and one small — and is available in a classic black colour. The burners are made of brass, a material that ensures safety and longevity. These are efficient tri pin burners which help you to cook faster. The product is a combination of strong performance and good looks. The gas stove comes from a brand which has decades of manufacturing reliable products for the kitchen and the rest of the household. It is built on the pillars of safety, innovation, durability and trust. The design is such that it will occupy very less space on the kitchen countertop. For those who want a gas stove that will aid fast cooking, this is a must-buy.

Anti-skid feet

The trays are designed for easy cleaning and maintenance that gathers spills and overflows while keeping the cooktop clean. It has a brass burner and provides even flame in all directions with efficient heat all the while consuming lesser gas. You can adjust the flame and the heat of the burners with ease with the manual knobs. It has specially designed anti-skid feet which ensure that the stove stays stationary even when excess force or pressure is applied to it. In spite of all the features it is available at an attractive price and suitable for those who want a budget stove. This budget buy offers a number of facilities at an extremely competitive price.