Best gardening tools for your little gardeners aged 3 and above

Multi-Coloured Set

The TradVision Multi-Coloured Beach Bucket Cum Gardening Activity Set comprises of a variety of different colourful gardening tools that might inspire your child to enjoy some imaginative gameplay. The package contains – a beach bucket, a beach shovel, a rake, two sand moulds and one sand mesh. Your child can use the rake and spade to help dig out holes or to smoothen out areas to help build sandcastles. Using this garden activity set ensures your child has better hand-eye coordination, better creative thinking and imaginative playing. It is ideal for children aged 3 years and above.

Garden tool set

The Wonderland Set of 3 Kids Garden Tool Set which consists of a cultivator, spade and a shovel has wooden handles and can be used on a beach day as well. The size dimensions of each of the products are – 8 x 0.5 x 0.5. The tools are made of metal and galvanized zinc and has powder coated paint on it, making the colour long lasting and also ensuring that you can leave it outdoors without fear of it getting damaged! This colourful set will surely keep your child occupied for hours at a stretch!

Barbie set

The Gencliq Barbie Children’s Gardening Set has a special powder coating that makes the products weather resistant and thei beautiful pastel shades are soothing to the eye, and will definitely be loved by your little one. This gardening set consists of – a sand basket, a shovel, a watering can, a spade, a scooper and a scoop. This Barbie gardening set can easily be given as a gift to children from the age of 3 years and they are bound to enjoy using it – in the garden as well as sand pit!

Black tools

The See Inside Gardening Kit has specially designed handles that ensures better grip and also ensures a comfortable use. The metal parts of the kit are powder coated so as to ensure they remain rust free. The package includes – a hand digging trowel, a cultivator and a weeding fork. The size dimension of each of the items are – 10 x 2 for the weeding fork, 10.5 x 2.5 for the hand digging trowel and 11 x 2 for the cultivator. This is another very good gardening kit you could consider for your child!