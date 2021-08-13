Clear visuals

Lenovo G-Series 24.5-inch FHD Gaming Near Edgeless Monitor comes with the

24.5inch G25-10 has the screen size to keep you engaged during ESports gaming. Perfect screen size with 1920x1080 resolution and NearEdgeless bezels to enjoy vibrant HDR content offer a perfect balance of clear visuals and an attractive design. Enjoy the exhilarating gameplay with minimized motion blur with a 144 Hz refresh rate, helping you stay on top of your game. AMD Radeon FreeSync technology ensures you play with almost no tearing or stuttering. An ergonomic height - adjustable stand and VESA mount ensure a comfortable viewing experience. TUV Rheinland Eye Comfort certification and flicker-free technology reduces eye fatigue.

Sharper details

BenQ GL2780 27" Eye-Care LED Gaming Monitor delivers every image detail with the best viewing quality. Built with the dream combination of LED with TN panel, GL2780 is bound to bring a whole new visual experience and enjoyment to you with truly authentic colors, deeper blacks and sharper details.Super-fast 1ms GTG response and 60/75Hz Refresh Rate eliminates motion smear for smooth gaming experiences.Embedded with HDMI, DVI and DP ports, users can enjoy multimedia fun by easily switching between two media sources without troublesome plug in and plug out with GL2780.Brightness Intelligence Technology (B.I.Tech.) monitors ambient light in your viewing environment and actively adjusts screen brightness for the most comfortable viewing experience possible and unique BenQ Low Blue Light Technology is designed to filter out harmful blue light.

Minimum colour shift

MSI Optix G242 24 inch IPS Gaming Monitor is equipped with an IPS Panel that produces no image distortion and minimum color shifts when viewed from different angles. The IPS panel also instantly optimizes screen color to ensure best gaming experience. The Optix monitor is equipped with a 144 Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time which has the most benefit in FPP Shooting,Racing and Real Time Sim Games. MSI anti-flicker technology provides a very comfortable viewing experience.

Lag free gaming

Explore and Conquer game worlds like never before with the Acer Nitro QG1 Series Zero Frame Monitor.See every detail as you play your favorite games in glorious FHD resolution. Experience top-quality contrast and image depth with an up to 21.5” VA display, with more screen visible thanks to the ZeroFrame design. Enjoy fast, seamless and lag-free gaming with a rapid 75Hz refresh rate. Even when the action gets frenetic, the 1ms Visual Response Boost ensures clear, blur-free images. Smooth transitions, finer shades, and uniform appearance are achieved with a 72% NTSC wide color gamut. Settle in for long gaming sessions with reduced monitor glare and eye fatigue thanks to Acer ComfyView and Low Dimming which protect your eyes from unnecessary strain by utilizing Acer BlueLightShield and Flickerless technologies.