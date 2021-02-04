Best funky cigarette lighters

Antique Shaped Cigarette Lighter

The Peshkar antique shaped cigarette lighter comes in an antique gun shape and has a metallic look and finish to it. This lighter is refillable, so you need not worry about what to do once it’s out of gas, however, it doesn’t come with fuel filled, so after purchase, you will have to get it filled. This lighter is made of steel, so while it might be a little heavy, it gives out a cool and vintage look to the lighter – something you’d surely love to own for yourself!

Stylish Look

The Alkey stylish butane sharp and small jet flame cigarette lighter comes in a combo pack. It weighs a mere 50 grams and runs on liquefied petroleum gas or LPG. It has a very sharp flame and can continuously light up brightly, for a long. Its body is made of strong quality ABS plastic, which is quite durable. It can easily be refilled repeatedly using butane gas. However, keep in mind that the color of the lighter will be sent as per the availability of the stock they have at hand.

Animal looks

The Benjoy Jaguar shaped metallic steel gas lighter is a high-quality refillable lighter. It is ideal as a gift and something you can consider giving to your friend, brother, father, husband, or boyfriend, especially if they have a penchant for unique looking lighters. This lighter can also be used as a decoration at home, thanks to how unique and classy it looks. It has reliable performance, so you can use it for a ton of other purposes too.

Great design

The WBD ACHALTRADERS pistol lighter comes in a 9 mm size and is silver in color. It doesn’t come pre-filled with gas, thanks to certain regulations that are in place, so you will have to get it filled yourself. This lighter is basically a 9 mm pistol which is also windproof, so you needn’t worry about the flame going off, when you are in places where the wind simply won’t stop getting in your face, making it impossible or extremely difficult for you to light up smoke for yourself.