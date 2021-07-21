Amazon-fp

Best fully automatic top loading washing machines

FP Studio July 21, 2021 22:25:34 IST
Performance you can count on
This washing machine has a capacity of 6kg, a load capacity that makes it suitable for both bachelors and couples. The machines 3-beat Wash Technology ensures dirt is removed from clothes to leave them stain-free. Getting the most out of a single wash is made easy with the machine's one-touch Smart Wash button. The smart technology allows you to customize the drying, rinsing and wash-cycle timers if you are short on time. Buy this washing machine for its great cleaning performance at the touch of a button.

Simplifying your life
With energy-efficient features and wash programs that save you time, this washing machine helps you get more done in a day. Its Turbo 6 Pulsator, features 6 ridges that churn the water for better detergent dissolution making removing dirt from clothes easy. A Quick Wash program lets you wash lightly soiled laundry in 29 minutes, saving you time. The Soak Technology feature allows you to pre-soak your laundry for 5-8 minutes to effectively remove stains leaving your clothes looking almost brand new. Buy it for its many time-saving wash programs.

Laundry-day just got easier
This washing machine helps remove tough stains, even those that are 48 hours old, with its heating technology. An in-built heater heats water up to 60°c and gives you the choice of 3 temperature levels, warm, hot and allergen-free, that can be chosen depending upon the type of fabric being washed. Its unique ZPF technology ensures the machine drum is filled 50% faster in conditions where the water pressure is low. An auto clean feature ensures the drum stays bacteria-free by cleaning the inner walls of the tub with leftover water from the wash cycle. Buy it to keep your clothes stain-free.

Perfect care for your clothes
This washing machine is outfitted with a drum whose soft curl design ensures your clothes are cleaned while being cared for. Its Wobble Technology stops damage to clothes from fraying by making sure they do not tangle. A smartphone app helps you diagnose problems that may occur and find their solution. The washing machine has a rinse and spin mode that reduces drying time in cloudy weather. For delicate clothes like cardigans and sweaters that need special care the machine has a Delicate Wash Mode to ensure just that. Buy it to make your clothes last longer.

Updated Date: July 21, 2021 22:25:34 IST

