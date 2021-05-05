Good back support

The Momsyard full body maternity pillow is available in a total of 41 unique colors and you can opt for either – elite velvet, premium cotton, premium cotton, standard cotton, standard velvet and u-shaped premium cotton variants. This pillow helps to provide adequate support to the back, hips, knees, neck and head. It contains adjustable polyfill material so as to prevent you from tossing and turning at night, making it ideal during pregnancy. It includes a zipper removable pillow cover which is both washable and hypoallergenic.

Retains fluffiness

The Angel Mommy premium full body pregnancy pillow comes in 16 unique colors and is to be hand-washed only. It is made of cotton and matches the shape of a human body, making it extremely comfortable for those suffering from hip and back pain, as well as those who have entered their third trimester during pregnancy. It has a soft velvet pillow cover and a 7D PP fiber cotton filling which ensure comfortable side sleeping and also retains fluffiness to ensure better overall performance too.

Super Luxurious

The Mom’s Moon super luxurious full-body support pregnancy pillow comes in nine unique colors and is made of cotton. It has a solid pattern and has a zipper closure system. This pillow has a 100% cotton zippered removable cover which can be both machines washed as well as hand washed. It has a 250 thread count as well as microfiber filling which provides comfort during late pregnancy months. It has a comfortable C-shape and thanks to it being oversized, you can be sure that your full body will fit in!

Premium Pillow

The Coozly Premium Lyte C-shaped pregnancy pillow is made of 100% NEWD cotton and has a stretchable-detachable cover. It comes in 20 unique color variants and you have the following sizes available – standard, premium lyte, and super-premium. This pillow is to be hand-washed only. Its HQ fibres provide a seamless feeling, which is hypoallergenic, non-reflexive, and helps to reduce pressure. It is ideal for people weighing up to 65 kgs and provides adequate shape and comfort when sleeping, to ensure zero discomforts!