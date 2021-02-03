Best frost-free side-by-side refrigerators

Slim model

No need to worry anymore about the unstable voltage harm to the refrigerator. Haier 565 L Inverter Frost-Free Side-By-Side Refrigerator comes with a twin inverter technology that ensures both the compressor and fan motor run on DC current which keeps the power stable during voltage fluctuations and reduces the noise. It also has a noise control technology that gives you a silent operation. The refrigerator features touch cooling by the super freezer and cooling system along with giving you full convenient access to the fridge thanks to its 90 degrees opening door. If you are looking for a refrigerator for 5-6 people, this one’s for you.

Vacation mode

Inspired by Japan’s cuisine that requires fresh ingredients, the elegant refrigerator features advanced technologies for precise temperature and uniform freezing. It has been equipped with modes like quick cooling that drops down the temperature of the fridge cabinet to 5-degree celsius to cater to faster cooling, a quick freeze mode that forms ice in a very short time period and a vacation mode wherein you can switch off the fridge section and keep only the freezer section working for essential items. With Intelligent inverter cooling and eco-friendly LED lights Panasonic 584 L Inverter Frost-Free Side by Side Refrigerator is highly energy saver without compromising on the cooling.

Stylish Design

A refrigerator has a gorgeous shiny black glass panel with a mirror finish to it. It has sturdy and durable built with a neat and easy to access and operate control panel. The interior has been very smartly built to keep a space for everything keeping things organized. The left side of this refrigerator is chiller and the right side is the cooler and has a flawlessly working water dispenser having a capacity of 4.5liters. The wheels provided are of high quality and make the portability of this refrigerator quite easy. So if you are looking for a spacious refrigerator, AmazonBasics 564 L Frost Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator is the one for you.

WiFi controlled

A refrigerator that will maintain the freshness and hygiene of the food items to the utmost level with its five-step antibacterial deodorization that removes bacteria up to 99.99% and also minimizes bad odor in the refrigerator. Equipped with inverter linear cooling to save energy, it also has multiple cooling air vents that circulate and distribute cool air to every corner of the refrigerator. You can control LG 594 L Inverter Wi-Fi Frost-Free Side-By-Side Refrigerator with your smartphone from anywhere via the WiFi. If you are looking for a WiFi controllable refrigerator, this one's for you.