Best frontload washing machines that ensure a clean and hygienic wash

One for the optimum service

This machine comes with the quick wash programme which will make your life a lot easier. It can handle all kinds of clothes from those which are lightly soiled to the most dirty ones. This fully automatic washing machine has a capacity of 6kg and is perfect for families with four to five members. Rated 5 star, the Digital Inverter Motor has the ability to deliver superior energy efficiency and there is minimal noise.

Coming from a top brand, the washing machine has all the latest features such as super dry, magic filter and spin times. Go for this washing machine if you have a small family and stop worrying about those dirty clothes.

Now, customise every wash

This machine comes equipped with 23 wash programs and this includes spin speed selection as well as mute washing. The offering from the in-house brand is a cost-effective solution for your laundry needs. This machine will allow you to customize your wash depending on the fabric – be it cottons or delicate fabrics. The machine has you covered even if the water pressure is extremely low, or when there are voltage fluctuations.

The product is ideal for bachelors or those with families of 2-3 members. The sturdy stainless steel drum with diamond technology can handle extremely high spin cycles. You must buy this washing machine if you want to dry clothes at a faster speed.

This washing machine is quite easy to use

Another offering from a very popular brand, known for manufacturing high-quality washing machines. It has the ability to auto restart so you don’t have to worry about the washing cycle when there is a power cut. The 6kg capacity washing machine is fully automatic and very easy to use. There is also a rat mesh to protect the device from rodents.

The thing that clinches the deal for this frontloading washing machine is the sheer variety of wash programmes. There are as many as 11 wash programmes in this one.

Forget about tough stains

To make life easier for you, there is a first class LED display in this washing machine which is a great way to navigate a whole host of programmes. It has a capacity of 6.5 kg and comes with the best of contemporary designs. The machine has higher spin speed that translates to a lower dring time/

This washing machine is best suited for a family with 3 to 4 members and is a must buy if you are looking for an affordable option with all the essential features.