Best frisbees for your dogs

Multi-layered

This Goofy Tails Frisbee is a light weight, blue colour dog’s Frisbee. It is aerodynamic dog Frisbee. This durable Frisbee toy for dogs soars high & fast for games of fetch in open areas. Frisbee is a chase & fetch toy. The purpose of this toy is to increase the bond of play that requires both the owner and the dog. The flying disc toy is made of multilayer & dense polyester canvas that's durable for long-lasting use. The dog born wild Frisbee is built with multi-layer, dense canvas material for long-lasting playtime. This dog toy is gentle on dog’s mouth with rubber-reinforced edges. It floats on water. The pet Frisbee is brightly coloured to easily spot in grass. Get ready for bonding & fun with your dogs & cats! Sift the dish so the dog can chase after is exercise and practicing skills in himself.

Rubber dog toy Frisbee

This Dog Company Frisbee is a rubber dog’s frisbee and is non-toxic. It is super safe, non-toxic rubber dog chew toy which is made of hard natural rubber making it 100% safe for your pets. It offers dental cleaning or soft grooves on the surface helps in cleaning and massaging the gums hence controlling plaque and tartar build. It super durable and long lasting as it is nearly indestructible dog toys and will entertain your dog for hours unlike squeaky or plush toys that get destroyed in minutes. It will be great fun and entertainment for every dog who loves to play with his human parent and have fun together and the rubber chew dog toys facilitate the same. These toys can be used for both indoor or outdoor playing or training and it satisfies dogs instinctual needs and strengthening the bond between dog and owner.

Flexible flying disc

The Headturners flying disc is flexible and unbreakable. The flying disc is 10.5 inches in diameter which makes the perfect size for fun time with your kids, friends, families and even pets. It will be fun playing with the disc. You can enjoy picnic dates, recreational actives, and a visit in the park or even more. You will have fun playing catch with your friends and even your pet dogs. It is perfect for gifting as well. This flying disk set is a great gift idea for kids and loved ones during birthdays, diwali, success and other celebrations. The flying disc comes in a plastic packaging which contains a beautiful flying disk. You can play with no worries, the flying disc is made of plastic material that is safe, non-toxic, and environment friendly.

Flexible rubber Frisbee

Pawcloud brings flexible rubber flyer dog toy. It is made with 100% safe and healthy non-toxic material. It has high durability, is flexible and tear-resistant. It is a perfect combination of dog toy with multiple function. This interactive toss and fetch doggy disc is 6 inch in diameter which is a perfect size for medium, large, and extra-large breeds. This rubber disc flyer toy helps in dental cleaning, prevents tartar and plaque build-up and clean ups dirt hidden in pet’s teeth. The rubber flyer is gentle on pet's teeth and gums. It is strong and safe for the dogs biting it. This flyer is high-quality and is made of solid rubber material for lasting toughness. Texture on the disc adds interest for pets and massages their gums. Easy to clean and recommended to wash once a week. It is good for throwing and fetching, tug of war, reward games and easy to carry. It helps you keep your pets active and happy.