Fine quality

Tuelip friends forever printed coffee mugs are a perfect gift for a friend on any occasion. The attractive design uplifts the kitchen or cabinet space. The mug is made from fine quality ceramic that is safe to use in microwave or dishwasher and the print is permanent and non-fading. The c shaped handle provides ease of grip. The beverage holding capacity is as high as 325 ml. The mug doesn't come alone, it is accompanied by a friendship band and friendship card to make the gift more wholesome.

Durable build

iKraft cute design best friends forever printed coffee mug makes a very thoughtful gift for a friend so they can kick start their mornings with this unique and trendy mug. The fine quality ceramic and the thick base and walls give this mug an edge over others as it is very durable. This mug can hold 325ml of any beverage and is safe to use in a microwave or dishwasher. It is recommended to wash it gently and avoiding a metal scrubber.

Gift pack

The jingalala pack is a great gift package deal including a cushion cover, cushion filler, ceramic mug, key, ring and a greeting card. All the items in the set are printed with the line ‘Tere jaise yaar kahan ‘which expresses strong sentiments about friendship. The trendy and funky-looking mug is made of good quality ceramic and has a c shaped handle for easy access. The finely finished mug is compatible to be used in microwave, oven, freezer and dishwasher. The mug is non-toxic and environmentally friendly as it is reusable after a gentle wash.

Digital printing

blinkNshop Ceramic Best Friend Coffee is made from high-quality ceramic and has a premium quality glossy finish. The digital printing done on the mug is permanent and uplifts it from a plain white ceramic mug to a cute and personal gift. The outer diameter is 8.25 cm while the height is 9.5 cm giving it a volume enough to hold 325ml of any beverage. This mug is safe to be used in dishwasher, microwave or freezer and reusable after washing gently.