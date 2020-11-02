Best foot cream for happy feet

Overnight cream

This foot cream works like magic. It eliminates cracked heels and calluses in a jiffy and prevents recurrence of dry feet. This foot cream is enriched with the goodness of shea butter, kokum butter, yeast extracts and tea tree oil that leave your feet soft and smooth. It works best when applied and kept overnight. Get this one to heal your cracked heels and nourish them while relieving the stress on your feet.

With antimicrobial properties

This foot cream consists of the goodness of honey, ginger, turmeric, fenugreek seeds and sal tree extract. The sal tree extract keeps skin diseases at bay while its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties help heal the cracked heels. Honey, with its bactericidal and antiseptic properties, does not let bacteria settle on your feet and effectively moisturizes them, while ginger keeps the feet warm preventing the skin from cracking due to the cold. This organic foot cream is the best deal you can get for a natural alternative.

Even tone for feet

This foot cream consists of Vitamin C rich lemon, shea butter and pure bee wax. What makes this foot cream is that it not only focuses on keeping your feet crack free, but also ensures radiance and even skin tone. It removes the yellowness from your nails and promotes healthy growth. This foot cream is non-greasy and absorbs quickly. The bee wax nourishes the cracks and keeps your heels soft and supple. This foot cream not only takes care of the crack but also conditions the nails.

Fit for all types of skin

This foot cream is made from the combination of rose petal extract, rose Oil and kokum butter. This foot cream is free of paraben and other chemicals that can damage your skin in the long run. The rose oil helps in locking moisture in skin making it smooth and healthy. The fragrance keeps sweat odor at bay. This foot cream is antifungal, anti- bacterial, and helps repair dry heels. It is easy to use and is fit for all types of skin. Make your feet feel and smell like roses with this chemical free foot cream.