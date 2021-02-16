Best foldable wardrobes for home use

Multipurpose storage rack

The Zemic Fancy and Portable Foldable Collapsible Closet come with a coated shelf divider and organizer that has grids slip over with solid shelves. These dividers are made of high-quality material and ensure that the separators stay strong. Its wire constructions are also quite compact and do not take up too much space either. It comes with easy installation and does not require and tools or hardware to set up. It has a sleek and attractive finish and has 8 wire units in it!

Simple design

The FOLDDON foldable wardrobe comes with 8 racks and has a standard size. Other than beige and brown, it is available in beige and black as well. It is made up of fabric and plastic, and the package contains a single collapsible wardrobe. Its size readings are – 44.4 cm x 71.09 cm x 154.9 cm. This foldable wardrobe is extremely easy to carry and can also be stored away in a small space with utmost ease! Also, it looks just like a regular wardrobe, so there’s the added bonus of that as well.

Super portable

The Altered Lifestyle Portable Wardrobe is available in three variants – 8 racks, 10 racks, and 12 racks. It comes with a 2 years warranty, wherein plastic connectors and steel tubes are provided for, in case of damage. It is extremely easy and quick to assemble and is ideal for storing daily essentials. This sturdy and durable construction is made using non-woven fabric covers, steel tubes, and PP plastic connectors, to ensure they last long. It also has an attached velcro and zippered door which can be rolled up and tied back to provide easy access!

Fancy cabinet

The Maison and Cuisine 6+2 Layer Fancy and Portable Foldable Closet comes unassembled and is available in the color grey. It is made of plastic and has a polished finish. It has a cross base type and a total of 8 drawers and 1 door. The dimensions of the product are – 170 x 10 x 170 centimeters. This cabinet has a powder-coated surface and is extremely lightweight, making it easy to carry and take around, wherever you’d like.