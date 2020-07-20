Best flower vases to style your centre table

Both beauty and charm

One to add a lot of charm to your place, this case comes in vibrant, high quality wooden material. This decorative vase with flowers is the perfect way to enjoy the beauty of potted plants. This flower vase is dust proof and can even be used for outdoor decor. It is very easy to clean. It has a unique design and can be put on a lower table too as it is tall.

Beauty is bloom

This one is great for your living room. Its bright ceramic glaze can have a calming affect. The block work done on the vase is unique. It has a good grip so you need not worry much about it falling from your hands. It can be used to arrange fresh, dried, bionic flowers among other things. It is made of ceramic and is lightweight. The bottom is anti-abrasion which means it won’t wear away easily. The simple vase in white is ideal if you are looking for a chic product.

Carved for your emotions

Weighing 2.5 kg, this vase has been built in the traditional way and will lend an aesthetic look. This vase can carry artificial as well as natural flowers. It is made of high-quality and strong metal. Hence, it will last you for many, many years. The vase is quite heavy and so there is no chance of it being tripped over easily and being damaged. The top feature of this product is the detailed and stunning carvings all across the vase. If you have the eye and the finesse for art, buy this flower vase.

Just the right size

This flower vase has been carved beautifully with a host of traditional patterns. It is an absolute value for money and the size is perfect even for a small table. It can hold flowers, dry decorations, pearl strings, etc. say its gold so goes with any decor. The golden colour goes well with almost any kind of décor. One of the biggest selling points of this vase is that it is handmade by skilled artisans. It is the perfect choice for home decor and as a gift item for all occasions like festivals, wedding, birthdays and anniversaries.