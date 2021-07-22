Household slipper

Avant Men’s basic flip-flops and house slippers come with a motto of “pushing individual limits” as they have designed these slippers very aesthetically to give your feet comfortable all day. This household slipper is slip-resistant whose Insole is made from Wave Design Shockproof Soft EVA Foam Insole Deck to make your feet feel extremely comfortable and the bottom sole is extremely durable and slip-resistant.

V-strap design

If you are looking for an easy slip-on then DAYBRIO Men's PU Flip-Flops & Slippers is the best choice as it is multipurpose footwear that can be used indoors as well as outdoors, they come with a stylish V-strap design with a medium width and are made from Polyurethane Synthetic Material.

Velvet Flip-Flop

Sparx, the most stylish range of shoes, sandals and slippers are exclusively designed to match the latest trends of the new generation. Known for its sturdy and stylish designs, Sparx Men's Velvet Flip-Flops and House Slippers is the perfect example to uphold the brand quality as it comes with a very comfortable and soft insole with a V-strap for better hold. This pair of slip-ons is a must-have for everyone.

Slip ons

When you talk about flip-flops Adidas is a brand which needs to be talked about and Adidas Men’s Adirio Attack 2M Slipper is made up of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate providing comfort and is a part of Adidas Men's Swim slide with PU and Textile Upper material and Comfortable wear with Lightweight EVA for comfort with a textured rubber outsole and synthetic V-strap with deco stitch for easy slip-on.