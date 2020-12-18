Best fishing lines for a leisurely time

For enthusiasts

The Generic 100 meters clear nylon string thread is of 1mm diameter. You can use this fishing line for boats and also for casting of the fishing hook and tying. The high quality nylon material is quite tough and has water cutting properties which are not easy ageing as well as durable. It features very low visibility, has good abrasion resistance and has good tensile and knot strength to allow for easy handling. It is suitable for cast fishing and hook tying too. This would be an ideal fishing line for a fishing enthusiast!

Ultra resistant

The Hunting Hobby Fishing Line has a diameter of 0.35mm. It comes in a 100 meter pack and is extremely tough and ultra resistant. This fishing line comes in a light green colour to aid with visibility, in case you’re using you fishing gear in slightly adverse situations. This fishing line would be an idea buy for a fishing enthusiast, because it is quite strong and sturdy and will surely not tear at the slightest inconvenience. Infact, it goes by the ‘brutally tough’ tag, so you can imagine just how durable it is, and how it’ll last you really really long!

Strong line

The Proberos 0.45mm 100m strong lure fishing thread line is multi-colour and its dimensions read – 10 x 5 x 5 centimeters. It has a 0.45mm diameter and comes in a 100m length pack. It is made of nylon so is extremely sturdy and tough. Since it is sturdy and tough, you can be rest assured that it will definitely be long lasting as well. The thread is multicoloured and will help you catch sight of it, even in the most adverse weather conditions! So, this is one fishing line you can surely consider!

Abrasion resistant

The Futurekart 0.35mm 100m super strong lure fishing thread and fishing line has high strength, excellent abrasion resistance as well as a smooth surface. It can help to increase the distance of throwing effectively and it has excellent linearity coupled with perfect resilience, thereby preventing unnecessary crimping. The length of this fishing thread is 100 meters and it has a diameter of 0.35mm. It is strong enough to last you for quite sometime and sturdy enough to ensure minimum damage to the line, thereby promising longevity during use.