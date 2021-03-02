Best fine liners to doodle with

For bright and colorful journaling

This multicolor ten-piece pack comes with a 0.3mm tip. Made in Germany, the fine tip on these pens easily glides onto paper to give you great finesse and precision. The complete set consists of ten colors - yellow, orange, red, pink, blue, cyan, green, light green, brown, and black. Its ergonomic triangular shape gives an intense grip for relaxed and easy writing and drawing. Ideal for home, school, or as part of your office supplies, these pens will give you that extra motivation to get started with daily journaling.

Take them everywhere you go

Known as Europe's number one fine liner, these 25 set roller set pens are a great addition to any stationery hoarder's collection. These pens come with a metal-encased tip to ensure quality and prevent breakages. They fit perfectly into your pencil case and their special formula ink will not smudge or dry out due to its long cap-off time. Interestingly, these pens come in a rollable wallet making them easy to carry around. Its point 88mm nib is ideal for use with rulers and stencils.

Triangular grip for comfort

These fine tip pens come in 20 vibrant colors that are perfect for journaling, sketching, and highlighting. Its superfine metal tip is supported with a triangular body to give you an easy and comfortable grip. The 0.4mm felt tips give great precision to create the finest lines. With this assortment, you can write on the thinnest paper with minimal bleed-through. Perfect in size, grip with bright popping colors, this set is just the perfect buy for art projects, drawing, writing, and drafting.

To get your creativity flowing

An artist's dream, this set of 6 assorted pens come with varying nib sizes and are available in the color black. They are chemically stable, waterproof, and fade resistant. This multi-purpose pen set comes with the unique, long-lasting archival Pigma ink which is popular among artists, writers, and illustrators. It ensures that your art is all intact with no smears or bleed-through on most types of paper. They are extremely lightweight and ideal for fine-point technical drafting, artistic applications, and preservation.