For long-lasting sketches

This fine line pen set comes in a pack of 9 and can be used for lettering, writing or illustrations that bring your ideas to paper. They use Pigma ink, which is well-loved by artists and professional illustrators for a few reasons. The ink is long-lasting, and when used, we found the ink does not smear and does not bleed through on most types of paper. The pens have a comfortable grip, and working with them for long hours should not tax your wrists. If you're looking for a set of cells to create precise lines, you can't go wrong with this set.

For detailed work

This set of pens come in a wide array of colours. The set is an ideal starting set if you're looking to take your sketching and colouring hobbies to the next level. The colours also range in opacity to help cover much of the colour spectrum, giving you many different hues to work with. The pens nibs are made from steel to ensure their lifespan and longevity. They have a tip of 0.4mm to help create beautiful, intricate art and design work. Fine detailing on cartoon character outfits and accessories is a real possibility with these pens. Get this set to make fine lines on your sketches to bring them to life.

A versatile set

If you like to mix and match their pens to create large lifelike sketches, then this set of pens is for you. The set includes a range of pen tips from 0.05mm to 0.8mm and an ink brush to satisfy the demands of most sketch artists. The ink brush is especially useful if you need to make broad, bold strokes or shade many areas in dark shadows. These pens can pretty much do it all, from detailing beautiful portraits in black and white to create stunning architectural designs and illustrations. This pen set makes a thoughtful gift for someone special who is a budding sketch artist or dreams of becoming one.

For smooth, flowing lines

This set of 12 pens are very versatile because they can be used for colouring, sketching, note-taking or highlighting essential points on a document. The pen's coloured plastic bodies closely match their ink colour, so you can easily find the colour you need. The ink flows smoothly to give you free-flowing lines without any scratching. There is nothing so dreadful as an ink smear to ruin an intricate sketch. Thankfully then, this pen's water-based ink dries fast to prevent just that from happening. Grab this set of colour pens for the office or for kids who love their colouring books.