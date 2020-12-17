Best feeding kits for babies and infants

Anti-choke design

The A Baby Cherry Anti-Choke Design Self Feeding Spoon and Fork is made up of the highest grade FDA silicone, which is 100% BPA, PVC and Phthalates free. They’re extremely easy to clean – wash with soap water, rinse and dry! Its design is such that it helps to promote self feeding, thanks to its chewtensils quality, which allows your baby to chew on it, freely. It helps to develop dexterity and improve finger strength. This self feeding spoon has a bright green colour as well and can easily be considered the stepping stone for your child to get into independent eating!

7 pieces set

The Syga 7 Pcs Baby Milk Bottle Nipple Straw Brush Sponge BPA Free PP Cleaning Brush Cleaner Bottle Tong Set is easy to assemble as well as take apart. The bottle brush works in all regular sized bottles of most major brands. It is made up of imported food grade PP material and is BPA free. Its high density sponge as well as soft brush helps to prevent injuries to the body and also keeps the body of the bottle clean. This set is extremely easy to clean and is also quite handy, when travelling.

Training spoon set

The Fischer Price Ultra Care Training Spoon Set for Babies comes in a pack of two, and has another colour variant – blue. It has soft silicone tips which are gentle on delicate gums, which is a bonus if your little one is teething and is thus suffering from anxiety and irritation. The silicone design is so easy to handle that it encourages babies towards self eating and developing better motor skills. It is extremely handy and portable, along with being light weight and having a long handle for a strong grip!

Adjustable bandana bib

The BabyGo Cotton Soft Double Layer Adjustable Bandana Bib Apron comes in either sets of 3 or 5 and comes with an adjustable snap closure.The cotton used is of superior quality and the bib is machine washable. The quality of the cloth makes it ideal for teething and feeding babies. This bib apron helps your child stay clean while enjoying meals and its adorable design makes your baby look extremely cute while wearing it! This bib is very easy to store too, so incase you’re not using it, simply keep it away in your drawer!