Best feeder bowls for pet dogs and cats

Biodegradable, does not harms environment

This bowl is manufactured from food grade high quality stainless steel material which is microbe resistant and free from heavy metals making it good for the health and hygiene of the pet. The bowl is stable and durable along with being biodegradable.It is ideal for the dogs or cats who play with the food bowl and spill the food. The non-tip feature improves the stability against tipping over the bowl and rubber ring at the bottom, making the bowl anti-skid. This bowl comes with a coloured exterior wall printed with a cute dog and a bone sticker. The ENGE Pets Plain Dog Bowl is dishwasher safe and easy to clean.

Perfect for small dogs and adult cats

This is a set of two bowls that are made of 100% food grade stainless steel, which makes it safe for your pet. It's highly durable, non-breakable and resistant to corrosion and does not hold odours like plastic bowls and is a best alternative form them. Each bowls holds up to 450 ml of contents and are perfect for dry kibble, wet food, treats and water. Foodie Puppies Pet Bowls are ideal for small dogs and kittens as well as adult cats. It is dishwasher safe thus no need to worry about cleaning.

Good for pets who eat fast

This slow feeder bowl is made of high-quality food-grade PP material, ensuring safety, non-toxicity and environmental protection.The obstacle are raised in an uniques way specifically designed to slow down the speed of your pet’s eating and easily control and prevent your pet from choking, puking, bloating or suffocating because of eating too fast. The Petlicious & More Anti Choke slow feeder bowl is easy to clean despite its snail design and ideal for all breeds of dogs and cats.

Suitable for all breeds and age groups

This feeder comes with a stand to adjust the height according to the height of your pet letting them eat at comfort and peace without troubling their necks or legs. The adjustment can be done very easily with the use of a screw clamp. The bowls are made of stainless steel material which can be cleaned thoroughly in a dishwasher and ensure it is bacterial free and safe for your pet. The bowls are anti chew thus you don’t need to worry about your pet treating it as a chew and you tossing it in trash only in some uses.