Best fans to maintain and control the temperature of the room

Dual coloured flat design

Equipped with a copper motor that provides resistance to corrosion, durability and smooth powerful and inaudible air circulation performance, this fan has extra wide aluminum ribbed blades that gives higher air delivery and thrust keeping the atmosphere of the premises installed cool. It has a smart and flat design with downrod cover, elegant blade trims and metallic finish that will compliment the decor of the room. It has a dual colour combination that easily becomes an eye-catchy focal point. If you are looking for a ceiling fan that will work efficiently along with being stylish, Orient Electric Wendy 1200mm Ceiling Fan is the one for you.

Horizontal cooling

Get instant relief and comfort from cool air at the horizontal level, with this high quality and reliable motors with semi transparent PP blades. This fan efficiently spreads cool air at the lower level of the room horizontally and maximizes the effectiveness of air conditioners, thereby allowing you to save on electrical energy and bill. It best fits for the office as it will effortlessly keep the floor cool and reduce the load on air conditioners to a great extent. Usha Maxx Air 400mm Pedestal Fan is corrosion protected with ABS body and jerk-free uniform oscillation.

Rechargeable table fan

This fan works on both AC as well as DC current. It’s small size allows you to place it in small places or at the end of your desk or table or any place where ceiling fans are ineffective. This fan is designed to be portable and with rechargeable batteries you can carry the fan anywhere and everywhere you wish to. The fan has 21 LED lights whose intensity can be adjusted. Betzila Rechargeable Table Fan with LED Light is the one for you if you are looking for a lightweight portable fan that is pocket friendly.

Compact design with excellent output

If your premises have a low ceiling or you are looking for a compact fan that will cool the atmosphere of your room as efficiently as any other fan, Havells Swing 400mm Wall Fan is the product for you. This fan has been provided with three blades which are designed in the way to deliver air across the entire room's length and ensure maximum efficiency of circulation. It has easy usage consisting of two chords to adjust the settings by just a pull. The thermal overload protector protects the motor from overheating, overload and short circuit.