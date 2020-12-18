Best fancy tumblers for serving

Mughlai style tumbler

India Art villa brings these beautiful Goblet shaped, Mughlai influenced Brass glasses. On the Occasion of Diwali, Christmas, Anniversary, Birthdays these items can be readily turned into a wonderful Gift Item. The item is highly durable, elegant and a wonderful addition to your Home Decor. These glasses are golden in colour. The capacity of the tumbler set is 250ml each. If you'd like to display your Brass items rather than storing it, a glass-enclosed cabinet makes a good choice. Avoid unvarnished wood shelves that can emit harmful vapours and can cause tarnishing. Glass shelves are preferred over wooden shelves. This can be a great gift since they come in fancy boxes.

Hammered glass tumbler

Jay Antiques bring this traditional hammered tumbler. It promotes a healthy lifestyle. Now an easy and healthy way of living is much easier than expected by using these pure copper glasses. The capacity is 250 ml for each glass. As genuine Copper kills bacteria and is proved to be a remedy for weight, skin and ageing you can use these pure copper glasses for the same. This product is applauded by patrons for their intricate design and incomparable. This is a traditional and Pure Copper drinkware with flat copper hammered glass look. It is useful to drink water before sunrise for all, including healthy persons. We request everybody to propagate every morning, whosoever is suffering from any diseases.

Peacock design

These gorgeous set of glasses made of fine stainless steel are perfect for serving at your home. They are silver coloured and have aluminium sheet coating on it. It is highly durable and has Meenakari colours on it which make the glasses attractive. It is also available in golden colour. These are beautiful for tableware and serving water or even juice, wine, whiskey etc. The capacity of these glasses is 250 ml each. It is a set of 6 stainless steel glass. They can also be ideal for gifting during Diwali, Christ