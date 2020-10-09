Best facewash for skincare

Vitamin B3+ infused

This face wash comes with a double brightening action to renew your maximum brightness every day. It is infused with Vitamin B3+, which removes layers of dead skin cells. It strengthens the skin's natural renewal process. Now you can say goodbye to skin dullness. Other than the dead cells, this facewash also removes dirt and impurities from your skin. It also helps away germs. To get rid of dark spots and for clearer skin buy this facewash.

Ideal for daily use

Cleansing and washing your face helps in eliminating excess oil, dirt, and lethargy. This face wash with the goodness of Vitamin C and Turmeric has to brighten properties to give your skin a natural glow. It also helps in skin repair by boosting collagen production and blood circulation, leaving the skin radiant and healthy. The product is perfect for daily use, this face wash suits all skin types, retains moisture, controls excess oil and fights free radical damage. It has no harmful chemicals and is free of toxins, parabens and mineral oils. This is the facewash for you if you want glowing skin.

With antiseptic properties

This purifying neem foaming face wash has been developed after extensive research and is a combination of neem, turmeric, and vetiver. Neem is well-known for its antibacterial, antiviral, and germicidal properties, which help in the control of acne, pimples and prevent their recurrence. Turmeric has antiseptic characteristics and soothes the skin while vetiver cools the skin and has antibacterial properties. The facewash relieves dry skin and soothes itchiness, redness, and irritation. It also improves general skin health and immunity, combating bacterial infections. For those who seek a natural remedy for their skin, this is an ideal buy.

Suitable for all skin types

This is a facewash enriched with Yuzu lemon essence. Yuzu lemon is known as the ‘king of lemons’ since it contains a high concentration of Vitamin C and is known for its strong brightening, exfoliating and antioxidant properties. This daily face wash thoroughly cleanses, clarifies, and brightens the skin. It helps recover a clear, radiant, and even complexion. It is suitable for all skin types. Apply it on a wet face, gently massage with fingertips and avoid the eye contour area before finally rinsing thoroughly. For the ultimate boost and rejuvenation of your skin, this is the perfect face wash.