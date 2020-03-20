Best face washes for Indian skin

Mamaearth Ubtan Natural Face Wash for Dry Skin with Turmeric & Saffron for Tan removal and Skin brightening 100 ml

We have been crushing on Mamaearth’s products and ingridients, thus had to get this one in. Their Ubtan face wash works gently to uncover the skin's natural brightness and rid it of grime. The Carrot seed oil promises to clear tan lines and restore your skin's natural fairness. We love the healing properties of liquorice to repair from sun damage, walnut beads to exfoliate and turmeric’s rich antioxidants to feed back into the skin. SLS and paraben-free, naturals just got real! If you have dry skin in particular, this is your pick.

Pond's Pure White Anti-Pollution With Activated Charcoal Face Wash

City life is tough on us and tougher still on our skin. Dirt and dust particles settle on the skin and penetrate the surface causing long-term damage without us knowing about. What we do notice is skin darkening that can lead to rashes, acne, eczema, dryness, and premature aging. Designed with activated Charcoal technology, Ponds Pure White face wash works well for all skin types. We love how it uncovers the skin’s natural radiance by sloughing off dead skin cells, and even deeper into the skin to remove all traces of pollution, dirt and impurities. If you are on a hussle constantly, then this one is for you!

LakmÃ© Absolute Perfect Radiance Skin Lightening Facewash, 50g

Lakme Perfect Radiance Intense Whitening Face Wash is infused with complex vitamins and powered by continuous release technology, which focuses on fighting all the six problems that steal your glow. Now you can tackle dark spots, acne, uneven skin tone, excess oiliness, tanning and dullness with just one product. To use, simply mix with a little water and work into a rich lather. Gently massage onto wet face and rinse thoroughly to clean. The perfect radiance range with its breakthrough technology releases potent skin lightening vitamins into your skin cells throughout the day helping you glow from inside out. This one is quite the all rounder!

WOW Skin Science Ubtan Face Wash with Chickpea Flour, Turmeric, Saffron, Almond Extract, Rose Water & Sandalwood Oil - No Sulphate, Parabens, Silicones & Color - 100 mL

Ubtans are no stranger to traditional Ayurvedic beauty, and we are adding another Ubtan based product to this list. Made from traditional natural ingredients known for their cleansing and skin restoring properties, WOW is power packed with lots of goodies for the skin. The soap-free face wash clears away dirt, and restores freshness and glow to your skin. This, while it moisturizes and brightens your complexion. Infused with Almond Extract full of vitamin E and antioxidants, it exfoliates the skin. Rose water cools and tones the skin while chickpea flour aids in removing dead skin cells and fine hair from the face. Suitable for all skin types, this face wash is all you need to restore your skin’s natural radiance and suppleness.

