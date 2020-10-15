Best face scrubs for a healthy skin

Made from green tea and chamomile flower

This product consists of primarily pure green tea and chamomile which unclog pore openings, remove blackheads and whiteheads and help keep the surface of the skin smooth. The gentle exfoliating action works on skin discoloration, dull and uneven skin tones and softens the skin giving you a firmer skin texture. It also includes yogurt and macadamia nuts. While chamomile exfoliates gently, restores the natural moisture balance of skin and yogurt moisturises and lightens the skin reducing imperfections giving you silky, smooth and brighter skin. The goodness of macadamia nuts helps in keeping the white heads and blackheads at bay. For keeping blackheads or whiteheads at bay, buy this face scrub.

Initiates fresh cell growth

One of the known names in the skincare world, this scrub consists of apricot, crab apple and wheat germ oil. This face scrub cleanses facial skin and stimulates fresh cell growth. The wheat germ oil is rich in natural Vitamin E and moisturizes the skin, while the crab apple provides nourishment for healthy and glowing skin. The crab apple also acts as an antiseptic keeping skin inflammation at bay. If you are looking for an herbal face scrub, this is your product.

Youthful skin in 7 days

This product will help you get youthful and glowing skin in seven days. It is enriched with the goodness of walnut shell granules, aloe vera and vitamin E. The small walnut shell granules gently remove dead skin cells to give your skin a healthy and youthful glow. Using this one will result in clear and bright skin. It has been developed by dermatologists and it is suitable for all skin types. Get this face scrub to get rid of dead skin and result in clearer skin.

Free of additives

This face scrub is organic and consists of activated charcoal and minute granular walnut beads that deeply exfoliate your skin, making it fresh inside out. The activated charcoal controls oil, removes impurities such as acne causing bacteria, dirt and toxins and in return gives you a soft supple skin. This facial scrub is most suitable for oily face texture. This face scrub is free of additives and paraben which makes it eco-friendly. Buyers who want a face scrub with activated charcoal should opt for this product.