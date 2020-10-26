Best face powders for women

Goodness of shea butter

This face powder is extremely fine in texture and protects your skin from any kind of sun damage. It absorbs the extra oil and provides a matte finish to your skin. The shea butter present in this face powder does not let your face look dry but instead moisturises it. This face powder also consists of the goodness of vitamin e which improves the health of your skin. This face powder is suitable for everyday use and natural looking skin. It blends effortlessly with your skin. Buy this product for the goodness of shea butter and Vitamin E.

Get an even tone

This face powder is the most affordable one of the lot. It contains extract of real roses which helps your skin remain gentle, soft and also gives your cheeks a tint of blush. This face powder also protects your skin from harmful sun rays and is long lasting. Available in various shades, this face powder blends easily with your skin and gives it an even tone. The presence of rose leaves a fresh fragrance to your skin. Get this face powder to leave your skin satisfied with a tint of rosy cheeks.

Poreless finish

This face powder mattifies your skin for a natural and poreless finish. It is ideal for normal to oily skin. This face powder absorbs the extra oil and sweat for long-lasting shine control while the blurring micro-powder minimises the appearance of pores. This face powder keeps your complexion fresh for 12 hours and which does not let tiredness get the best of you even in hot and humid weather. It can be worn directly on the skin without any foundation. If you are looking for a face powder that would provide care, this should be your choice.

Two-set face powder

This face powder gives your skin a natural finish. It consists of two sets of compact which adds an essence of collage. This face powder nourishes and moisturises, tighten and smoothen the dry fine lines. You do not need to apply layers when it comes to this face powder, one is enough. It provides an opaque exquisite and smooth texture to your skin. This two set face powder compact that nourishes the skin is the best deal to go for.