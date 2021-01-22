Best fabric shaves to keep your clothes lint free

High efficiency

A fabric shaver that allows you to easily and quickly remove fabric pills from all types of garments whether it is your sweater or your blanket. It has a large blade surface which ensures that a larger area of the garment is covered at a given point of time, hence less strokes are needed to make your garment look new again. The three size holes in the mesh makes sure that every kind of lint is removed. If you are looking out for a fabric shaver which works with very little efforts, Philips GC026/30 Fabric Shaver is the one for you.

Travel friendly

This travel-friendly fabric shaver flawlessly removes excess loops or threads on your sweaters/winter coats, scarfs & more. Designed in a very ergonomic way with a stylish matt black body, the honey-comb mesh cover combined with ultra-sharp 6-leaf blades cleans the lint within a few minutes. The blades are made of stainless steel that will never deform or rust and will surely last for many years. Backed with a powerful suction motor and rechargeable battery giving output of one hour, Personic New-Feel LR 333 features two shaving speeds for better convenience.

Large shaving head

A very smartly designed fabric shaver with a large shaving head to cover large patches in one go. It has a comfortable grip handle which fits perfectly in your hand, giving you complete control to defuzz your clothes. The adjustable height feature of this fabric shaver is a dual protector. It not only protects your garments from being cut or snagged or caught but also protects your hands from accidentally touching the shaver foil. A cleaning brush is included in the pack to help you easily clean your appliance after use. AG ENTERPRISES nova Lint/Fabric Shaver works excellently on woolen fabric without harming it in any way.

Wide variety

This fabric shaver has a firm grip and is compact in size making it easy and manageable to use and clean. It very effortlessly removes fabric fluff, fuzz, bobbles, pills, burr or roye from all types of garments and fabrics making it very versatile in nature. This fabric shave features eight different sized holes in its mesh which ensure even the smallest of smallest to the largest pills are removed making the clothes look more smoother and as good as new. Azacus Fabric Shaver and Electric Lint Remover is perfect for someone who’s looking out for a shaver which will work for all types of garments and fabrics.