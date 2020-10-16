Best ethnic wear for boys

Collarless kurta

This is a modern pattern collarless kurta with cuffed sleeves and matching pyjama both in the same cotton blend. It has a soft comfortable feel fabric and colour. These kids’ ethnic wear are also used as Pathani suit, jubba and Punjabi dress for boys. The outfit can be made to look better by just adding a Nehru jacket or a dupatta. Ideal for kids between 6 and 12 months. One doesn't need a heavy sherwani then for one of those bigger occasions. This is a great option for parents who are looking for a great option for the festive season.

Fine cotton blend

This luxury traditional Indian kurta pajama is a 3-piece set which includes a kurta, pyjama with waistcoat. This piece is meant for boys in the age group of 4 to 5 years. It has beautiful embroidery around the jacket and adds the beauty to this set. The loose fitting sleeves allow for an easy fit and let air circulate freely through the garment. The pyjama set has a relaxed fit over the legs for absolute comfort. This set is made from the finest cotton blend, perfect choice for an ethnic and traditional look. It is handmade by finest artists and tailors. This is an ideal dress for an evening party or any such event.

Satin and silk mix

This is a wonderful sherwani and pyjama set ideal for boys from 18 months to 11 years. The set is available in plenty of bright colours like orange, blue, red, turquoise and fawn.

The material for the sherwani is a mix of satin and silk blend. It has a geometric pattern with a plain weave and cotton inner lining. It will give your rockstar fabulous ethnic look. Team it up with a pair of mojaris to get the perfect traditional look and all of this at a budget and pocket-friendly price.

Graceful ethnic look

This kurta pyjama set is extremely stylish with wooden buttons and vibrant colours. It is soft as well as comfortable. Made from a good quality handloom cotton fabric, this set comprises a full sleeve solid pattern kurta and an elastic white colour pyjama. The kurta has a Chinese collar with elegant buttons in the front making it look more stylish. It displays a graceful ethnic look. This set can look good on its own or paired with the right accessories like a waist-coat. This is an ideal choice if you are looking for a top draw ethnic wear for your child in this festival season.