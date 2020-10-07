Best essential oils sets for your home

For easy DIY aromatherapy

Indulge all your senses with this pack of essential oils by Nualoha. Loved by aroma therapists and beauty-care professionals alike, these distinct fragrances are great for diffusion, vaporizing, inhalation, massage, body oils, oil burners, perfumes, DIY cleaning products, skin, hair, and home care. With no fillers and synthetic additives, you never have to worry about the quality of the product as it is certified 100% pure. With six different scents including Lavender, Lemongrass, Sweet orange, eucalyptus, tea tree and peppermint to choose from, but this one set for all your essential oil needs.

Best for multiple uses

Peppermint, Sweet Orange, Eucalyptus, Tea tree, Lavender and Rosemary - pick from any of these oils to breathe easier, de-stress and feel healthier. Safer to use than chemical room fresheners, these oils are undiluted and of therapeutic grade. Mix a few drops with a carrier oil and you can use it on hair, skin to make perfumes and candles and a whole lot more. Make a scented potpourri gift for you mom or gift your loved one an easy necklace diffuser that comes with six washable felt pads. Great for travel and improving your mood through the day, add a few drops of your favorite oil onto the pad and remember to breathe deeply.

Best for diffusers

This Set of 6 fragrances are a great mix and perfect for all your home needs. When used with a diffuser, they can leave you home, office or workplace smelling incredible, lift your spirits and de-stress easily. Perfect for regular use, a little goes a long way with these scents making it very economical too. Use it with an electric or reed diffuser to distribute the scents across your home or use it for DIY soaps and scented candles easily. If you want to promote better mental health and feel good, this Set is your best pick.

Best for meditation and relaxation

All five of these oils have beautiful scents and can be useful in many ways daily. Our personal favorites are peppermint and orange that have a fresh, punchy aroma that is great for energizing and de-stressing. Priced affordably, you only need a few drops in a diffuser to scent a small room and help you sleep better or enhance your focus. Easy to use and great value for money, this Set is a great gifting idea and for regular use in offices, homes, spas and yoga centers.