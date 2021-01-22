Best electronic pest repellents to maintain hygiene

Long battery life

This is an electric mosquito racquet made from aircraft grade ABS plastic that makes it very strong and durable. It is designed in an unique way for better coverage in corners and places difficult to reach otherwise giving a hassle free usage. It has a long battery life with rechargeable batteries. If you live in a place infested with lots of mosquitoes, Weird Wolf Mosquito Racquet is going to be of your great help.

Metal rodent repellent

If you are worried about the safety of your vehicle from rodents and other insects entering into it? Then this product is for you. It is an all in one product for all kinds of pests and small animals. This ultrasonic pest repeller works miraculously well on many pests like Mosquitoes, Bugs, Rats, Ants, Roaches, Flea and Spiders at the same time. It has very easy installation in the engine cavity, back or side wall. . Life 1 Car and Home Rat Rodent Ultrasonic Electronic Repellent is 100% waterproof with a smart chip to sense when the vehicle has started, stopping the ultrasonic frequency.

Ultrasonic pest repeller

A ultrasonic pest repeller that works on the hearing and the nervous system of all the insects and rodents, making them feel unpleasant and uncomfortable which forces them to leave your place. It does not release any insecticides, chemicals or poison thus one of the safest ways to be used. A plus point of this device is it is designed in an energy efficient way, thus it has a very low power consumption. IGADG- MAKING LIFE SIMPLE Ultrasonic Pest Repellent works for all types of pests and rodents and is very safe to use even in a small baby’s presence.

Mosquito killer machine

A table top fly and mosquito killer that is very easy to use ad is maintenance free. It works on an electrocuting system where it electrocutes all the flying insects and bugs easily in the metal grid without using any kind of chemical and pesticides. It features high intensity ultraviolet bulbs to attract the insects. Atmiya Creation Black Electronic Mosquito Killer Machine for Home is designed ergonomically and is thus very easily portable along with the tray to collect dead insects which can then be easily removed for cleaning and bug disposal.