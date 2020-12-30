Best electric shavers for men

For hassle-free, premium shaving [Fast charging]

Designed to give you a remarkably close shave in wet or dry conditions, you’ll soon wonder how you managed before buying it. While the dual-track blade technology reduces skin irritation, it also gives you better shave coverage with minimum effort. We were amazed at this shaver’s fast-charging ability that gives you an incredible 120 minutes of use after a quick 60-minute charge. It also comes with a micro USB port so you can use your phone charger to power up your shaver too. What’s more, as a testament to its quality, the manufacturer gives you a two-year guarantee on this fantastic shaver.

If you’re looking for a quality shaver that delivers fantastic results, your search ends here.

High accuracy and comfort

With a powerful motor and a dual-track blade system, this shaver is ideal for a quick and easy shave at home. While gentle on your skin, this device comes with a 3D-floating head with self-sharpening blades that give you a precise and comfortable shave. The in-built trimmer is a blessing when it comes to accurately shaping your beard. Charging through a USB cable, you can use this fantastic shaver for up to 40 minutes on a single charge. The indicator on the front is a handy feature that lets you know when the device is charging and how much power is remaining.

If you’re looking for a capable shaver that’s great for daily use, choose this one.

Ideal for wet and dry shaves

Featuring an ergonomic convex shaving system, this shaver cares for your skin while you shave. From a well-respected electronics brand, you won’t have to second guess yourself when it comes to its reliability and long-lasting performance. Designed to give you an enhanced shaving experience, this waterproof device comes with 27 self-sharpening blades that always deliver the same precision cuts as on day one. A feature we love is that even if you run out of battery, you can get a full shave’s worth of run time by charging it for just five minutes.

For an excellent shaver with the reliability of a trusted brand, we recommend buying this one.

Ideal travel companion

Perfect for use on business trips or family vacations, you can get up to 60 minutes of cordless runtime with this shaver. This shaver comes with an IPX7 waterproof rating which means that you can safely use it for a wet or dry shave without stressing about damage. Thanks to its lightweight and compact design, you won’t have any trouble carrying this shaver with you when you travel. Its travel-friendly features also include a protective cover for the shaving head and a travel lock that prevents it from accidentally switching on in your bag.

For a fast and clean shave wherever you are, you can’t go wrong buying this electric shaver.