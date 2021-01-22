Best electric handheld full body massagers

Deep tissue massager

This electric massager is handheld and applies pulses of pressure deep into the tissue. This form of deep-tissue massage works nicely on knots and helps relieve tension out of the muscles while improving blood flow. When used properly, this can shorten your recovery time while relieving some of the pain, tension and soreness that comes naturally from heavy physical work, hectic schedule and intense workouts. AGARO ATOM Electric Handheld Full Body Massager comes with three different interchangeable massage heads and perfect for anyone looking for deep tissue relaxation.

Speed regulator knob

This massager has an easy speed regulation knob and it helps to control and set desired intensity from low to advanced uninterrupted massage. This is suitable for use on waist, neck, shoulder, arm, hips, thighs, buttocks, calf and feet. The protective mesh cover is soft and skin friendly and this prevents hair entanglement. The handle is non-slip thus allowing a steady grip which is perfect for easy movement to those hard-to-reach areas. This is the right massager for those who want a safe massager with the best of grip handles.

Professional level

This massager is built with a strong motor and is ergonomically designed making it easy to use. The device is your personal masseuse and you can be relieved from muscle tension and pain in no time. It very effectively works for burning body fat, a full body massage and skin tightening. There are four sets of removable strong massaging heads that are available with this device for a variety of massaging options. It has a long chord which provides for easy manoeuvrability. Dr Physio Electric Full Body Massager is the one-stop solution for those who want not just any massager but an all-rounder.

Compact massager

This body massager is versatile and can be used for slimming, muscle toning and pain relief with oscillatory massage, back massage, neck massage, foot massage and other muscular pains making it a great addition to every household. It has the simplest of control panels and a compact built which is easily portable. It comes with three changeable massager heads. It is a product which is very easy to use and extremely safe. If you are looking for a massager that is real value for money, JSB HF138 Compact Powerful Body Massager is a great option.