Best electric guitars for the musician in you

Fretboard made of ebony wood

This guitar is an amalgamation of great looks and innovative designs which produce quality sound. The fretboard is made of ebony wood and there is a linden binding and full wood construction with geared tuning, wood frame and steel strings. The guitar also boasts of a chrome die cast machine head and is for right-handed players. It comes with a black case/ag and guitar picks. This guitar is the perfect buy for beginners who want to start a career in music.

Chrome plating to ward off corrosion

It has chrome plating which ensures corrosion resistance and immense durability. The body of the guitar is made with sycamore, which imparts adequate stiffness. The tonewood variety produces clean tones with well-defined treble notes. The maple neck produces bright tones with tight lows. Maple is resistant to climatic changes and guarantees longevity. This guitar offers versatile playability for a wide range of applications. If you are looking for a premium quality product that gives you top notch sound, then this is for you.

Extra box of strings

The guitar comes with a box that includes spare quality nickel strings, plectrum and strap to enable you to play standing up. It is perfect for those just starting out or for furthering your hobby as an aspiring guitarist. The maple neck and rosewood fretboard are perfect for a quality guitar and give you terrific sound. It has three single coil pickups, two tone controls, one volume control and a 5-way pick-up selector as well as a tremolo bar. This is ideal for buyers who want the best of sound from the guitar.

This one is a great looker

The product is a perfect mix of looks and performance. The GRG-shape maple neck meets up with a basswood body which houses a humbucker at the neck and bridge, and a single-coil in the middle position, plus a 10 bridge. The 24-fret rosewood fingerboard features edgy shark tooth inlays. Chrome hardware gives the guitar an edgier look. This is a product which is perfect for a beginner and anyone who is looking for an affordable product. All you have to do is to tune it a little bit and well, what you get is amazing value for money.