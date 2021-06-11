Cooks, bakes, and fries

This electric cooker is a dual pot. This helps you cook 4 different dishes at the same time. Each pot is 2.5L. With 12 different cooking modes, you can cook almost all dishes in this cooker. From rice and dal to porridge, this cooker cooks them all. You can even fry ingredients in this cooker. With a 24-hour delay function, you can even plan for your next meals while catching up on your sleep or going to work. It also has a 12-hour warm mode which means your food will stay warm for up to 12 hours. All this in a cooker that is energy efficient. It also comes with a 30 recipe cookbook. So you can try new recipes every day. Get this cooker as your cooking genie today!

Has thirteen preset menus

This electric pressure cooker works with advanced technology. Based on the fundamentals of a pressure cooker but improvised with 7 safety guards, it delivers mess-free, efficient fast cooking. The 13 preset menus controlled by microchips let you enjoy your favorite dishes with little manual intervention. It also retains nutrition while cooking your favorite dishes. The cooking process preserves the nutritional content of all the ingredients being cooked. Steam cook, not just rice but multiple ingredients. Indulge in baking, stewing, sauteing, frying, etc with this versatile electric cooker.

Perfect for small families

Leave behind the traditional way of cooking rice with this all-new electric cooker. The smart appliance makes it easy to prepare rice as well as steamed dishes with just a touch. Ideal for small families and bachelors, the rice cooker is also ideal for preparing steamed dishes such as momos and steamed vegetables. This 5L cooker comes with a one-touch operation which makes it easy to prepare your favorite dishes with convenience. All you need to do is add the ingredients and select the required function. With a unique ‘Keep Warm’ function, it keeps the food warm for a long period of time, eliminating the need to reheat food multiple times.

Tough stainless steel

This rice cooker has a sturdy make and elegant design which adds to the look of your kitchen. It comes with a high-quality anodized aluminum cooking pan, cooking plate, measuring cup, and one scoop. It has a good capacity of 2.2 L which is ideal for a family of 4-5 or a small house party. Cook delicious food for family guests. You can cook up to 1.25 Kg of rice at a time in this cooker. The body of the cooker is made of premium quality CRCA, food-grade material and the lid is made of tough stainless steel. The cooking pan of the cooker is made of anodized aluminum which is extremely durable. This is a ROHS-compliant product, making your food tasty and healthy. Get this stylish companion for your kitchen today!